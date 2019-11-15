USDA announces its intent to ensure adequate sugar supply

The U.S. Department of Agriculture today announced that it fully intends to take appropriate actions to ensure an adequate supply of sugar to the U.S. market.

In recent weeks, prospects for U.S. sugar production have declined significantly due to adverse weather in both sugar beet and sugarcane regions. In the November 2019 World Agricultural Supply & Demand Estimates Report, the U.S. sugar production projection declined by 572,000 short tons raw value from the previous month, while ongoing weather concerns threaten further reductions. With a 10.5 percent ending stocks-to-use ratio forecast for FY20, USDA will be addressing options in the near future in order to stabilize U.S. sugar supplies.

USDA intends to make an announcement between Nov. 18 and Dec. 10 as to quantity, type and source of additional sugar needed to ensure an adequate supply for the domestic market, avoid forfeitures and prevent or correct market disruptions.