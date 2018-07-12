USDA announces Japan to accept exports of U.S. sheep and goat meat

WASHINGTON — U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue is announcing that the government of Japan has finalized technical requirements that will allow U.S. sheep and goat exports into the country for the first time in more than 14 years.

"This success is a direct result of USDA's dedication to helping America's farmers and ranchers keep and find new markets for their products," Secretary Perdue said. "The United States has a reputation for high quality agricultural products and this administration is committed to helping U.S. producers prosper and share these products with the world."

This announcement comes after extensive work by U.S. Department of Agriculture technical staff with Japanese authorities to establish new terms for market access that are science-based and consistent with international public and animal health standards. These terms will allow U.S. exports of sheep and goat meat to resume.

Last year, Japan imported $169 million in sheep and goat meat, primarily from Australia and New Zealand. More details on Japan's export requirements are available from the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service Export Library at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/wps/portal/fsis/topics/international-affairs/exporting-products/export-library-requirements-by-country/Japan.