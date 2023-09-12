USDA announces Milk Loss Program assistance
|The Agriculture Department on Monday announced a Milk Loss Program assistance for eligible dairy operations for milk that was dumped or removed, without compensation, from the commercial milk market due to qualifying weather events that inhibited delivery or storage of milk (e.g., power outages, impassable roads, infrastructure losses, etc.) during 2020, 2021 and 2022.
Administered by the Farm Service Agency, signup for the program began Monday and runs through Oct. 16.
Most producers, especially those who have previously participated in FSA programs, will likely have these required forms already on file, USDA said. However, those who are uncertain or want to confirm the status of their forms can contact their local FSA county office.
|“Frequent and widespread weather-related disasters over the past three years have impacted U.S. dairy,” said FSA Administrator Zach Ducheneaux.
“These producers continue to face supply chain issues, high feed and input costs, labor shortages and market volatilities.”
“The reality for dairy producers is that cattle are milked at least twice a day, producing on average, six to seven gallons of milk per cow, per day. That milk must go somewhere, and when it can’t get where it needs to go and can’t be stored due to circumstances beyond a producer’s control we need to help. The Milk Loss Program will help offset the economic loss by producers left with no other choice but dumping their milk during disasters.”
|“On top of the challenges created by wild price gyrations and the COVID-19 pandemic, dairy farmers since 2020 have also faced an inadequate federal mechanism for addressing unforeseen weather catastrophes, further straining finances at a time when strains have been hard to bear,” said Jim Mulhern, president and CEO of the National Milk Producers Federation.
“NMPF never accepted that situation, and we’re very appreciative of USDA’s diligent work over several months to finalize the compensation plan that will address this backlog of disaster assistance.
“We thank Congress for providing this necessary funding, and we encourage both Congress and USDA to find ways to address future natural disasters more quickly. We also urge farmers affected by these disasters to sign up, and we stand ready to assist them as they go through this process.”