USDA announces rural development community facilities funding

Acting Assistant to the Secretary for Rural Development Joel Baxley today announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing $91 million to build or improve community facilities and essential services for nearly 300,000 rural residents in 12 states.

USDA is funding 16 projects through the Community Facilities Direct Loan Program. The funding helps rural small towns, cities and communities make infrastructure improvements and provide essential facilities such as public schools, libraries, courthouses, public safety facilities, hospitals, colleges and day care centers.

The projects announced today are in Alabama, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas and Wisconsin.