USDA announces United Sorghum Checkoff Program Board appointments

WASHINGTON — Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue today announced the appointment of four members to serve on the United Sorghum Checkoff Program Board.

Producers newly appointed to serve three-year terms are:

Craig A. Poore, Alton, Kan.

Boyd Funk, Garden City, Kan.

Jim Massey IV, Robstown, Texas

Adam Schindler, Reliance, S.D. (At-Large)

Recommended Stories For You

"The United Sorghum Checkoff Program Board works to help increase demand for sorghum both domestically and internationally. Last year, more than $1 billion of U.S. sorghum was sold in more than 21 countries around the world" said Perdue. "I truly appreciate the time and expertise these individuals have agreed to give to guide their industry and help it thrive."

The 13-member board is composed of nine sorghum farmers who represent Kansas, Texas and Oklahoma, the three states with the largest sorghum production, and four at-large national representatives. More information about the board is available on AMS' United Sorghum Checkoff Program page and on the National Sorghum Board website.

Since 1966, congress has authorized the establishment of 22 industry-funded research and promotion boards. They empower farmers and ranchers to leverage their own resources to develop new markets, strengthen existing markets, and conduct important research and promotion activities. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) provides oversight, paid for by industry assessments, which ensures fiscal accountability and program integrity for participating stakeholders.