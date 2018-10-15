USDA announces United Soybean Board appointments

WASHINGTON – Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue today announced the appointment of 16 members to serve on the United Soybean Board.

Producers newly appointed to serve three-year terms are:

Arkansas – Jim Carroll III, Brinkley, Ark.

Georgia – Walter L. Godwin, Pelham, Ga.

Illinois – Lynn Rohrscheib, Fairmount, Ill.

Indiana – Mark Alan Seib, Poseyville, Ind.

Iowa – April Hemmes, Hampton, Iowa

Kentucky – Brent Gatton, Bremen, Ky.

Louisiana – Garrett Marsh, Tallulah, La.

Minnesota – Rochelle Krusemark, Sherburn, Minn.

Missouri – Patrick Hobbs, Dudley, Mo.

Nebraska – Tony Johanson, Oakland, Neb.

North Carolina – Benjamin Derek Potter, Grantsboro, N.C.

North Dakota – Jay Myers, Colfax, N.D.

Ohio – Jeff Magyar, Orwell, Ohio

Pennsylvania – Andrew J. Fabin, Homer City, Pa.

South Dakota – David Iverson, Astoria, S.D.

Virginia – Robert W. White Jr., Virginia Beach, Va.

"I truly appreciate the time and expertise these individuals have agreed to give guiding the United Soybean Board," said Perdue. "Their work is especially important as we work to improve international opportunities for American farmers and ranchers. Together we will help them thrive by increasing domestic and international demand for the nearly 90 million acres of soybeans produced by U.S. farmers."

The board is authorized by the Soybean Promotion, Research and Information Act and is composed of 73 members representing 29 states and Eastern and Western regions. Members must be soybean producers nominated by a qualified state soybean board.

More information about the board and a list of board members is available on AMS' Soybean Research and Promotion Program webpage and the board's website, unitedsoybean.org.