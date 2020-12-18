USDA appoints members to serve on the CBB

DENVER — The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the appointment of 28 members to serve on the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board. All appointed members will serve three-year terms beginning February 2021 and ending February 2024, with the exception of one Importer Unit appointee who will serve a one-year term.

Newly appointed members are:

• Caleb Plyler, Hope, Arkansas

• Sallie Miller, Briggsdale, Colorado

• Sarah K. Childs, Lake Placid, Florida

• Tucker Shaw, Caldwell, Idaho

• Philip L. Perry, Oskaloosa, Kansas

• Trista Brown Priest, Satanta, Kansas

• Andy Bishop, Cox’s Creek, Kentucky

• Leon James, Hurdland, Missouri

• Katie Sue Cooper, Willow Creek, Montana

• Turk Stovall, Billings, Montana

• Gina M. Hudson, Belvidere, Nebraska

• Steve Wolfe, Kearney, Nebraska

• Bill Baldwin, Mitchell, Nebraska

• Raymond Erbele, Streeter, North Dakota

• Cheryl DeVuyst, Morrison, Oklahoma

• Jimmy Taylor, Cheyenne, Oklahoma

• Daniel M. Kniffen, Spring Mills, Pennsylvania

• Bill Slovek, Philip, South Dakota

• April Bonds, Fort Worth, Texas

• J. Ryan Moorhouse, Amarillo, Texas

• Mark Brent Sustaire, Winnsboro, Texas

• Michael White, Vernon, Texas

• Steve Springer, Linden, Wisconsin

• Melissa Daniels, Nicasio, California, Southwest Unit

• Jeffrey Isenmann, Rochester, Michigan, Importer Unit

• Kimberly A. D’Anella, Wenonah, New Jersey, Importer Unit

• Rob Williams, Chevy Chase, Maryland, Importer Unit

• Stephen Sothmann, Washington, D.C., Importer Unit (one-year term)

More information about the board and list of board members is available on the Agricultural Marketing Service Cattlemen’s Beef Board web page. More information can also be found on the board’s website, http://www.beefboard.org.

To learn more about the Beef Checkoff and its programs, including promotion, research, foreign marketing, industry information, consumer information and safety, visit DrivingDemandForBeef.com.