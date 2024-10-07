USDA appoints new members to the Advisory Committee on Beginning Farmers and Ranchers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the appointment of 20 new members to the Advisory Committee on Beginning Farmers and Ranchers. This committee is part of USDA’s support for equitable access to USDA’s services and programs and creating more market opportunities for local and regional production.

“The next generation of farmers, whether continuing a multi-generational operation or starting anew, deserve the very best opportunities,” said Agriculture Deputy Secretary Xochitl Torres Small. “The Biden-Harris administration is convening this committee so young farmers have a voice in policies to level the playing field for small and mid-sized producers, strengthen rural economies, and enhance food security and safety.”

Committee members represent ranching and farming producers, related state and Tribal agricultural entities, academic institutions, commercial banking entities, trade associations and related nonprofit enterprises. All committee members have previously demonstrated the ability to serve on behalf of new and beginning farmers, minorities, women and persons with disabilities and to represent small establishments and geographic diversity. Committee members work in academia, industry, government, public health organizations, and industry and consumer organizations.

Members appointed to the committee are:

Regular Government Employees:

Denis Ebodaghe, Washington, D.C., National Institute of Food and Agriculture; Sarah Campbell, Washington, D.C., Farm Service Agency

State Beginning Farmers and Ranchers Programs:

David Robbins, California; Christopher Laughton, Connecticut; Shelby Myers, Indiana

Nonprofit Organizations:

Thai Nguyen, Colorado; Chandler Mulvaney, Colorado; Jeanette Lombardo, Texas; Loutrina Staley, Alabama; Kathryn Brandt, Michigan

Higher Education Institutions:

E’licia Chaverest, Alabama; Gregory Goins, North Carolina; Jonathan LaPorte, Indiana

Technical and Other Assists:

Alexandria Moxley, Montana; Edward Hunt, North Carolina

Farmers and Ranchers:

Nancy Brannaman, Iowa; Darlene Goodgame, Georgia; Joseluis Ortiz, New Mexico; Ana Rodriguez, Puerto Rico; Dustin Wiese, Minnesota

First established in 1992, the Advisory Committee on Beginning Farmers and Ranchers advises the secretary of agriculture on strategies, policies, and programs that enhance opportunities for new farmers and ranchers.