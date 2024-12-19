USDA awards $116M in fertilizer grants

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on Wednesday announced that USDA is awarding more than $116 million through the Fertilizer Production Expansion Program to help eight facilities expand innovative fertilizer production in nine states: California, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Oklahoma and Wisconsin.

“When we invest in domestic supply chains, we drive down input costs and increase options for farmers,” Vilsack said. “Through today’s investments to make more fertilizer, USDA is bringing jobs back to the United States, lowering costs for families, and supporting farmer income.”

FPEP is funded by the Commodity Credit Corporation, USDA’s line of credit at the Treasury over which the secretary has authority.