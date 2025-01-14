USDA confirms H5N1 in Puerto Rico 

The Agriculture Department’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service on Monday confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza in a backyard poultry flock in Puerto Rico.

This is the first case of HPAI in domestic birds in Puerto Rico during this outbreak, which began in February 2022.

Samples from the flock were tested and confirmed at the APHIS National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa, APHIS said.