USDA: Corn up 3 percent, soybeans down 10 percent

Corn planted area for all purposes in 2019 is estimated at 91.7 million acres, up 3 percent from last year, while soybean planted area for 2019 is estimated at 80.0 million acres, down 10 percent from last year – the lowest soybean planted acreage in the United States since 2013, the Agriculture Department’s National Agricultural Statistics Service said in a crop progress report released today.

All wheat planted area for 2019 is estimated at 45.6 million acres, down 5 percent from 2018. All cotton planted area for 2019 is estimated at 13.7 million acres – 3 percent below last year. Upland area is estimated at 13.4 million acres, down 3 percent from 2018. American Pima area is estimated at 275,000 acres, up 10 percent from 2018.

In another report, USDA said that corn stocks on June 1 totaled 5.20 billion bushels, down 2 percent from June 1, 2018, while soybeans stored on and off farms on June 1 totaled 1.79 billion bushels, up 47 percent from June 1, 2018.