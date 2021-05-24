USDA designates 19 Wyoming counties as primary natural disaster areas
This Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor (see http://droughtmonitor.unl.edu/), these counties suffered from a drought intensity value during the growing season of 1) D2 Drought-Severe for eight or more consecutive weeks or 2) D3 Drought-Extreme or D4 Drought-Exceptional.
State: Wyoming
Triggering Disaster: Drought
Application Deadline: Nov. 5, 2021
Primary Counties Eligible: Albany, Converse, Johnson, Platte, Uinta, Big Horn, Fremont, Laramie, Sheridan, Washakie, Campbell, Goshen, Natrona, Sublette, Weston, Carbon, Hot Springs, Niobrara, Sweetwater
Contiguous Counties Also Eligible:
Wyoming: Crook, Lincoln, Park and Teton
Colorado: Jackson, Larimer, Moffat, Routt and Weld
Montana: Big Horn, Carbon and Powder River
Nebraska: Banner, Kimball, Scotts Bluff and Sioux
South Dakota: Custer, Fall River, Lawrence and Pennington
Utah: Daggett, Rich and Summit
For more information on FSA disaster assistance programs or to find your local USDA Service Center visit farmers.gov/recover.
