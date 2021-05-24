USDA designates 19 Wyoming counties as primary natural disaster areas

This Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor (see http://droughtmonitor.unl.edu/ ), these counties suffered from a drought intensity value during the growing season of 1) D2 Drought-Severe for eight or more consecutive weeks or 2) D3 Drought-Extreme or D4 Drought-Exceptional.

State: Wyoming

Triggering Disaster: Drought

Application Deadline: Nov. 5, 2021

Primary Counties Eligible: Albany, Converse, Johnson, Platte, Uinta, Big Horn, Fremont, Laramie, Sheridan, Washakie, Campbell, Goshen, Natrona, Sublette, Weston, Carbon, Hot Springs, Niobrara, Sweetwater

Contiguous Counties Also Eligible:

Wyoming: Crook, Lincoln, Park and Teton

Colorado: Jackson, Larimer, Moffat, Routt and Weld

Montana: Big Horn, Carbon and Powder River

Nebraska: Banner, Kimball, Scotts Bluff and Sioux

South Dakota: Custer, Fall River, Lawrence and Pennington

Utah: Daggett, Rich and Summit

For more information on FSA disaster assistance programs or to find your local USDA Service Center visit farmers.gov/recover.