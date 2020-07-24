USDA designates 2 Colorado and 7 Kansas counties as primary natural disaster areas

WASHINGTON — Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue designated two Colorado counties as primary natural disaster areas. Producers in Chaffee and Fremont counties who suffered losses due to recent drought, may be eligible for U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency emergency loans.

This natural disaster designation allows FSA to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts.

Producers in the contiguous Colorado counties of Custer, El Paso, Gunnison, Lake, Park, Pitkin, Pueblo, Saguache, and Teller, are also eligible to apply for emergency loans.

The deadline to apply for these emergency loans is March 16, 2021.

Seven Kansas counties were designated as primary natural disaster areas. Producers who suffered losses due to recent natural disasters may be eligible for USDA FSA emergency loans.

Drought

Producers in Seward and Wallace counties who suffered losses due to recent drought, may be eligible for emergency loans.

Producers in the contiguous Kansas counties of Greeley, Haskell, Logan, Meade, Sherman, Stevens, and Wichita, as well as Cheyenne and Kit Carson counties in Colorado, and Beaver and Texas counties in Oklahoma, are also eligible to apply for emergency loans.

Freeze – April 12-17

Producers in Ellsworth and Lincoln counties who suffered losses due to a freeze that occurred April 12 through April 17, 2020, may be eligible for emergency loans.

Producers in the contiguous Kansas counties of Barton, McPherson, Mitchell, Osborne, Ottawa, Rice, Russell, and Saline, are also eligible to apply for emergency loans.

Freeze – April 13-15

Producers in Ellis County who suffered losses due to a freeze that occurred April 13 through April 15, 2020, may be eligible for emergency loans.

Producers in the contiguous Kansas counties of Ness, Osborne, Rooks, Rush, Russell, and Trego, are also eligible to apply for emergency loans.

Freeze – April 13

Producers in Smith County who suffered losses due to a freeze that occurred on April 13, 2020, may be eligible for emergency loans.

Producers in the contiguous Kansas counties of Jewell, Osborne, Phillips, and Rooks, along with Franklin and Webster counties in Nebraska, are also eligible to apply for emergency loans.

Freeze – April 14

Producers in Russell County who suffered losses due to a freeze that occurred on April 14, 2020, may be eligible for emergency loans.

Producers in the contiguous Kansas counties of Barton, Ellis, Ellsworth, Lincoln, Osborne, and Rush, are also eligible to apply for emergency loans.

The deadline to apply for these emergency loans is March 16, 2021.

FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.

FSA has a variety of additional programs to help farmers recover from the impacts of this disaster. FSA programs that do not require a disaster declaration include: Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm-Raised Fish Program; Emergency Conservation Program; Livestock Forage Disaster Program; Livestock Indemnity Program; Operating and Farm Ownership Loans; and the Tree Assistance Program.

Farmers may contact their local USDA service center for further information on eligibility requirements and application procedures for these and other programs. Additional information is also available online at farmers.gov/recover.