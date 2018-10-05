USDA designates 2 Colorado counties as primary natural disaster areas

WASHINGTON, — Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue designated two Colorado counties as primary natural disaster areas. Producers in Morgan and Phillips counties, who suffered losses due to hail, high winds, rain and tornadoes that occurred July 28 through July 29, 2018, may be eligible for U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency emergency loans.

This designation by Secretary Perdue allows FSA to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including replacing essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganizing a farming operation or refinance certain debts.

Producers in the contiguous counties of Adams, Logan, Sedgwick, Washington, Weld, and Yuma in Colorado, along with Chase and Perkins counties in Nebraska, are also eligible to apply for emergency loans.

The deadline to apply for these emergency loans is May 28, 2019.

FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.

FSA has a variety of addition programs to help farmers recover from the impacts of this disaster. FSA programs that do not require a disaster declaration include: Operating and Farm Ownership Loans; the Emergency Conservation Program; Livestock Forage Disaster Program; Livestock Indemnity Program; Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm-Raised Fish Program; and the Tree Assistance Program.

Farmers may contact their local USDA service center for further information on eligibility requirements and application procedures for these and other programs. Additional information is also available online at https://www.farmers.gov/recover.