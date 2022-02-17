USDA designates 2 Kansas counties as primary natural disaster areas

This Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.

Impacted Area: Kansas

Triggering Disaster: A wildfire that occurred from Dec. 15, 2021, through Dec. 16, 2021.

Application Deadline: Oct. 11, 2022

Primary Counties Eligible: Ellis and Russell

Contiguous Counties Also Eligible: Barton, Lincoln, Osborne, Rush, Ellsworth, Ness, Rooks and Trego

On farmers.gov, the Disaster Assistance Discovery Tool, Disaster Assistance-at-a-Glance fact sheet, and Farm Loan Discovery Tool can help you determine program or loan options. To file a Notice of Loss or to ask questions about available programs, contact your local USDA Service Center.