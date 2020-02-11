USDA designates 2 Wyoming counties as primary natural disaster areas

WASHINGTON — Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue designated two Wyoming counties as primary natural disaster areas. Producers who suffered losses caused by two separate disaster events may be eligible for U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency emergency loans.

This natural disaster designation allows FSA to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts.

Producers in Park County, who suffered losses due to a freeze that occurred between Oct. 9 and Nov. 6, 2019, are eligible to apply for emergency loans.

Producers in the contiguous Wyoming counties of Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Teton and Washakie, along with Carbon, Gallatin, and Park counties in Montana, are also eligible to apply for emergency loans.

Producers in Big Horn County, who suffered losses due to excessive snow and freeze that occurred between Oct. 9 and Nov. 6, 2019, are eligible to apply for emergency loans.

Producers in the contiguous Wyoming counties of Johnson, Park, Sheridan and Washakie, along with Big Horn and Carbon counties in Montana, are also eligible to apply for emergency loans.

The deadline to apply for these emergency loans is Sept. 30, 2020.

FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.

FSA has a variety of additional programs to help farmers recover from the impacts of this disaster. FSA programs that do not require a disaster declaration include: Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm-Raised Fish Program; Emergency Conservation Program; Livestock Forage Disaster Program; Livestock Indemnity Program; Operating and Farm Ownership Loans; and the Tree Assistance Program.

Farmers may contact their local USDA service center for further information on eligibility requirements and application procedures for these and other programs. Additional information is also available online at farmers.gov/recover.