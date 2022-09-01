USDA designates 22 Missouri counties as primary natural disaster areas

This secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, these counties suffered from a drought intensity value during the growing season of 1) D2 Drought-Severe for eight or more consecutive weeks or 2) D3 Drought-Extreme or D4 Drought-Exceptional.

Impacted Area: Missouri

Triggering Disaster: Drought

Application Deadline: April 3, 2023

Primary Counties Eligible: Barry, Dallas, Lawrence, Stone, Barton, Douglas, McDonald Taney, Butler,Greene, Newton, Vernon, Cedar, Hickory,Polk , Webster, Christian, JasperSt. Clair, Wright, Dade, Laclede

Contiguous Counties Also Eligible: Missouri: Bates, Carter, Howell, Ripley, Texas, Benton, Dunklin, Ozark, Stoddard, Wayne, Camden, Henry, Pulaski

Arkansas: Benton, Boone, Carroll, Clay and Marion

Kansas: Bourbon, Cherokee, Crawford and Linn

Oklahoma: Delaware and Ottawa

On farmers.gov, the Disaster Assistance Discovery Tool, Disaster Assistance-at-a-Glance fact sheet, and Farm Loan Discovery Tool can help you determine program or loan options. To file a Notice of Loss or to ask questions about available programs, contact your local USDA Service Center.