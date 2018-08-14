USDA designates 3 counties in Colorado as primary natural disaster areas

WASHINGTON — Agricultural producers in Moffat, Boulder and San Juan counties in Colorado who suffered losses and damages due to severe hail and high winds and drought on two separate occasions may be eligible for U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency emergency loans. The loans are made available under the authority of the Secretary of Agriculture, Sonny Perdue.

Drought – Moffat County

For the recent drought, the secretary has designated Moffat County in Colorado as a primary natural disaster area.

Producers in the contiguous counties of Rio Blanco and Routt in Colorado, along with Daggett and Uintah counties in Utah, and Carbon and Sweetwater counties in Wyoming, are also eligible to apply for emergency loans.

Producers in these designated primary and contiguous counties will have until April 1, 2019, to apply for emergency loans to help cover part of their actual losses.

Severe Hail and High Winds

For the severe hail and high winds occurring June 18, 2018, through June 19, 2018, the secretary has designated Boulder County in Colorado as a primary natural disaster area.

Producers in the contiguous counties of Broomfield, Gilpin, Grand, Jefferson, Larimer and Weld counties in Colorado are also eligible to apply for emergency loans.

Producers in these designated primary and contiguous counties will have until April 1, 2019, to apply for emergency loans to help cover part of their actual losses.

Drought – San Juan County

For the recent drought, the secretary has designated San Juan County in Colorado as a primary natural disaster area.

Producers in the contiguous counties of Dolores, Hinsdale, La Plata, Montezuma, Ouray and San Miguel in Colorado are also eligible to apply for emergency loans.

Producers in these designated primary and contiguous counties will have until March 18, 2019, to apply for emergency loans to help cover part of their actual losses.

FSA will consider each loan application on its own merits, taking into account the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability. FSA has a variety of programs, in addition to the emergency loan program, to help eligible farmers recover from the impacts of this disaster.

Other FSA programs that can provide assistance, but do not require a disaster declaration, include: Operating and Farm Ownership Loans; the Emergency Conservation Program; Livestock Forage Disaster Program; Livestock Indemnity Program; Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm-Raised Fish Program; and the Tree Assistance Program. Interested farmers may contact their local USDA service centers for further information on eligibility requirements and application procedures for these and other programs. Additional information is also available online at https://www.farmers.gov/recover.