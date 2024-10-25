USDA designates multiple counties in Montana and Wyoming natural disaster areas

Research into targeted grazing in multiple states shows it can help control the spread and speed of wildfires.

Photo courtesy USDA ARS

This Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans . Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation, or to refinance certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available, and repayment ability.

Impacted Area: Montana

Triggering Disaster: Wildfires

Application Deadline: 6/16/2025

Primary Counties Eligible: Big Horn, Powder River and Rosebud



Contiguous Counties Also Eligible:

Montana: Carbon, Carter, Custer, Garfield, Musselshell, Petroleum, Treasure and Yellowstone

Wyoming: Big Horn, Campbell, Crook and Sheridan



Impacted Area 2: Wyoming

Triggering Disaster 2: Wildfires

Application Deadline: 6/16/2025

Primary Counties Eligible: Albany, Converse, Crook, Goshen, Hot Springs, Johnson, Platte, Sheridan and Weston

Contiguous Counties Also Eligible:

Colorado: Jackson and Larimer

Montana: Big Horn, Carter and Powder River

Nebraska: Banner, Scotts Bluff and Sioux

South Dakota: Butte, Custer, Lawrence and Pennington

Wyoming: Big Horn, Campbell, Carbon, Fremont, Laramie, Natrona, Niobrara, Park and Washakie



More Resources

On farmers.gov, the Disaster Assistance Discovery Tool , Disaster Assistance-at-a-Glance fact sheet , and Loan Assistance Tool can help you determine program or loan options. To file a Notice of Loss or to ask questions about available programs, contact your local USDA Service Center .