USDA designates multiple counties in Montana and Wyoming natural disaster areas
This Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation, or to refinance certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available, and repayment ability.
Impacted Area: Montana
Triggering Disaster: Wildfires
Application Deadline: 6/16/2025
Primary Counties Eligible: Big Horn, Powder River and Rosebud
Contiguous Counties Also Eligible:
Montana: Carbon, Carter, Custer, Garfield, Musselshell, Petroleum, Treasure and Yellowstone
Wyoming: Big Horn, Campbell, Crook and Sheridan
Impacted Area 2: Wyoming
Triggering Disaster 2: Wildfires
Application Deadline: 6/16/2025
Primary Counties Eligible: Albany, Converse, Crook, Goshen, Hot Springs, Johnson, Platte, Sheridan and Weston
Contiguous Counties Also Eligible:
Colorado: Jackson and Larimer
Montana: Big Horn, Carter and Powder River
Nebraska: Banner, Scotts Bluff and Sioux
South Dakota: Butte, Custer, Lawrence and Pennington
Wyoming: Big Horn, Campbell, Carbon, Fremont, Laramie, Natrona, Niobrara, Park and Washakie
More Resources
On farmers.gov, the Disaster Assistance Discovery Tool, Disaster Assistance-at-a-Glance fact sheet, and Loan Assistance Tool can help you determine program or loan options. To file a Notice of Loss or to ask questions about available programs, contact your local USDA Service Center.