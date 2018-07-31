USDA designates Rio Blanco County, Colorado, a primary natural disaster area

WASHINGTON — Rio Blanco County, Colorado, agricultural producers who suffered losses and damages due to recent drought, may be eligible for U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency emergency loans. The loans are made available under the authority of the Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue.

Producers in the contiguous counties of Garfield, Moffat and Routt in Colorado and Uintah County in Utah, are also eligible to apply for emergency loans.

Producers in all designated primary and contiguous counties will have until Feb. 27, 2019, to apply for emergency loans to help cover part of their actual losses.

FSA will consider each loan application on its own merits, taking into account the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability. FSA has a variety of programs, in addition to the emergency loan program, to help eligible farmers recover from the impacts of this disaster.

Other FSA programs that can provide assistance, but do not require a disaster declaration, include: Operating and Farm Ownership Loans; the Emergency Conservation Program; Livestock Forage Disaster Program; Livestock Indemnity Program; Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm-Raised Fish Program; and the Tree Assistance Program. Interested farmers may contact their local USDA service centers for further information on eligibility requirements and application procedures for these and other programs. Additional information is also available at https://www.farmers.gov/recover.