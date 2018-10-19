USDA designates several counties as primary natural disaster areas

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue designated two counties in Colorado as primary natural disaster areas. Producers in Boulder and Larimer counties who suffered losses due to a recent drought may be eligible for U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency emergency loans.

Producers in the contiguous counties of Broomfield, Gilpin, Grand, Jackson, Jefferson and Weld in Colorado, along with Albany and Laramie counties in Wyoming, are also eligible to apply for emergency loans.

Sweetwater County, Wyoming, was designated as a primary natural disaster area. Producers in the contiguous counties of Carbon, Fremont, Lincoln, Sublette and Uinta in Wyoming, along with Moffat County in Colorado, and Daggett and Summit counties in Utah, are also eligible to apply for emergency loans.

Cass County, Missouri, was designated as a primary natural disaster area.

Producers in the contiguous counties of Bates, Henry, Jackson and Johnson in Missouri, along with Johnson and Miami counties in Kansas, are also eligible to apply for emergency loans.

And producers in Box Elder, Cache and Rich counties in Utah who suffered losses due to a recent drought may be eligible for emergency loans.

Producers in the contiguous counties of Davis, Morgan, Summit, Tooele and Weber in Utah, along with Bear Lake, Cassia, Franklin and Oneida in Idaho, Elko County in Nevada, and Lincoln and Uinta counties in Wyoming, are also eligible to apply for emergency loans.

The deadline to apply for these emergency loans is June 3, 2019.

FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.

FSA has a variety of addition programs to help farmers recover from the impacts of this disaster. FSA programs that do not require a disaster declaration include: Operating and Farm Ownership Loans; the Emergency Conservation Program; Livestock Forage Disaster Program; Livestock Indemnity Program; Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm-Raised Fish Program; and the Tree Assistance Program.

Farmers may contact their local USDA service center for further information on eligibility requirements and application procedures for these and other programs. Additional information is also available online at https://www.farmers.gov/recover.