USDA, DHS open National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility

The new National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility in Manhattan, Kan., is a 574,000-square foot biocontainment laboratory facility that will provide state-of-the-art infrastructure for developing vaccines, performing diagnostics, and developing countermeasures against large animal foreign animal diseases and zoonotic disease. Photo courtesy USDA

Bio-RFP-052923

Agriculture Department and Homeland Security Department officials on Wednesday opened the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility adjacent to Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kan., with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

NBAF will replace DHS’ Plum Island Animal Disease Center, which is a biosafety level-3 facility in New York that is more than 68 years old.

Both departments have collaborated on the requirements for this next-generation science facility since 2006, and Manhattan, Kan., was selected as NBAF’s site in 2009. DHS led NBAF’s design and construction, and USDA will own and operate the facility.

The facility, which officials said “offers the highest level of biocontainment laboratories and safety protocols,” is the first of its kind on the mainland of the United States. It will allow scientists to study and diagnose critical animal diseases.

“America’s farmers, ranchers and consumers count on our researchers to understand, monitor for and develop solutions to combat a variety of high-consequence animal pathogens, and a facility of this magnitude positions us to respond,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.

“This new, innovative facility will give USDA scientists access to cutting-edge, safe and secure technology so they can continue to lead the world in animal health research, training and diagnostics to protect our food supply, agricultural economy and public health.”

Chavonda Jacobs Young, the agriculture undersecretary for research, education and economics and USDA’s chief scientist, said, “NBAF is a historic investment for agriculture and our nation in ensuring the health, safety and security of the U.S. food supply.”

“As the first facility of its kind in the United States, the innovative and cutting-edge solutions our scientists and partners can produce here will lead efforts to protect public health and address new and emerging diseases for many years to come.”

“This new facility highlights USDA’s commitment to taking every step possible to protect the United States from transboundary, emerging, and zoonotic animal diseases,” said Undersecretary for USDA’s Marketing and Regulatory Programs Jenny Moffitt.

“Through investments like these, we can ensure our country has the tools to keep the American people and our agricultural animals safe, and to prevent diseases costly to farmers.”

With more than 400 employees, USDA’s Agricultural Research Service and Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service will share NBAF’s operational responsibilities.

ARS will primarily focus on research to understand high-consequence and emerging animal diseases and develop countermeasures, such as vaccines and antivirals. APHIS will focus on prevention, surveillance, diagnosis and response to these diseases, including the expertise to manage two vaccine banks and train state and federal veterinarians to recognize livestock diseases.

“NBAF’s Midwest location offers researchers and diagnosticians closer proximity to develop key partnerships with the animal health industry and several academic institutions,” said NBAF Director Alfonso Clavijo.

“NBAF will create opportunities between scientists and animal health companies to enhance and expedite the transition of new veterinary countermeasures from research to market to protect the nation’s agriculture if needed.”