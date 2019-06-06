USDA establishes office in K-State Office Park

MANHATTAN, Kan. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has launched operations in support of the National Bio and Agro-defense Facility, or NBAF, from offices in the K-State Office Park.

The USDA’s Agricultural Research Service and Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service join 16 partner tenant companies at the office park. These tenets strengthen Kansas State University and its land-grant mission by advancing the educational experience, innovating in their industry or serving as a technical supplier to the university.

The USDA is ramping up its workforce for running NBAF with a goal to hire 80% of the operational staff by August 2020. The world-class facilities available to K-State Office Park partner tenants and proximity to Kansas State University will assist in making this intensive hiring strategy possible in Manhattan.

As part of its NBAF planning, USDA APHIS is leading the NBAF Scientist Training Program to build the necessary technical and subject matter expertise to support the Foreign Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory at NBAF, aphis.usda.gov/aphis/ourfocus/animalhealth/nbaf-scientist-training. This program identifies students who want to work at NBAF. As program fellows, the students receive tuition and a stipend to pursue research and academic development in laboratory-based fields of study such as microbiology, virology, diagnostics and bioinformatics.

By occupying office space in the K-State Office Park, the USDA has the capacity to host the fellows in the program’s first research symposium this summer. The fellows, almost half of which are Kansas State University students, will have the opportunity to train to their specific scientific objective and professionally network in person with USDA lead personnel.

Persons interested in exploring jobs related to NBAF and USDA can log onto usajobs.gov. The USDA will be hiring for roles encompassing scientific research, facility management, administrative, veterinary processes and animal care, engineering, information technology, safety and health and environmental systems.

As Kansas State University’s strategic partner for philanthropy, the KSU Foundation inspires and guides philanthropy toward university priorities to boldly advance K-State family. The foundation is leading Innovation and Inspiration: The Campaign for Kansas State University to raise $1.4 billion for student success, faculty development, facility enhancement and programmatic success. Visit http://www.ksufoundation.org for more information.