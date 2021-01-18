USDA establishes weekly produce report

The Agriculture Department has established a new data report, the U.S. Mexico Canada Agreement Seasonal Perishable Products Weekly Update, the USDA Agricultural Marketing Service announced on Jan. 11.

The report is prepared with the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative and the Commerce Department and is based on data provided by USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service and its Specialty Crops Market News Division.

“With the impact of COVID-19 on the produce industry, it is critical that we keep an eye on marketplace trends for seasonal and perishable products,” said USDA Undersecretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Greg Ibach.

“This report will help the federal agencies involved in overseeing the supply chain understand import trends as we work to address industry concerns.”

The report appears to have been established in reaction to complaints from southeastern fruit and vegetable producers that Mexico is sending tomatoes and other products that interfere with their markets.