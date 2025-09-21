USDA expands efforts to strengthen rural food animal veterinary workforce

A 6-day old foal recieves a check-up at the Veterinary Teaching Hospital, Colorado State University, February 16, 2015

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins announced a commitment to new actions (PDF, 1.2 MB) to increase the number of rural food animal veterinarians across the U.S. and recruit new veterinarians to join the U.S. Department of Agriculture in their role to protect American ranchers, animals and our food supply.

Secretary Rollins also announced two awardees of the Veterinary Services Grant Program which will allow for expanded capabilities to serve livestock producers in rural Mississippi and opened a new consolidated USDA office with the Rural Development, the Farm Service Agency, and the Mississippi Farm Bureau in line with USDA’s reorganization efforts. The secretary was joined by Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi, Mississippi State University President Mark Keenum, and Mississippi Farm Bureau President Mike McCormick.

“Rural veterinarians are vital for the agricultural economy in the United States. Our farmers and ranchers rely on these critical services to prevent the transmission of animal disease, protect our food supply, and support America’s rural economy. As the number of rural food animal veterinarians continues to decline, USDA is putting Farmers First to ensure we build back our first line of defense in our animal food production system — the rural veterinarian. With these new investments in scholarships and pay incentives, USDA is not only strengthening our animal food production system but also listening to producers and veterinarians across the country to ensure our programs meet real-world needs. Together, we will keep America’s food supply strong, safe, and secure,” Secretary Rollins said.

“I applaud Secretary Rollins and USDA for making important changes to strengthen our veterinary workforce. As a cattle producer and co-chair of the Senate Veterinary Medicine Caucus, I know how urgently rural areas need more veterinary support. This announcement shows real commitment to protecting animal health and supporting our American farmers. Food security is national security, and this is exactly the kind of leadership we need,” said Sen. Hyde-Smith (R-Miss).

“Rural communities are the heart of our state. They help feed all of Mississippi and our entire nation. Whether it’s cattle, corn, catfish or something else, Mississippi supplies dinner tables across America every single day. Secretary Rollins’ Rural Veterinary Action Plan will go a long way in supporting veterinarians throughout Mississippi. The new office space in partnership with USDA’s Farm Service Agency, USDA Rural Development, and the Mississippi Farm Bureau speaks volumes to the kind of collaboration and coordination that is happening in our state. Thank you to President Trump and Secretary Rollins for their continuous support of Mississippi,” said Mississippi Gov. Reeves.

As part of USDA’s Veterinary Services Grant Program, Secretary Rollins announced two new grant awards to help expand veterinary practices in rural areas of Mississippi:

A $125,000 grant to Dr. Kimberely Klunk will serve Mississippi veterinary shortages in Adams, Franklin, and Lincoln counties. The grant will support community needs assessment, procurement of new tools to provide advanced livestock reproductive services for farmers and producers, and procurement of more efficient methods for transporting needed equipment to farm calls.

A $125,000 grant to Dr. Rachel W McCurdy Veterinary Services will serve Mississippi veterinary shortages in Newton and Scott counties. The grant will support procurement of updated diagnostic tools and equipment to ensure rapid detection of disease on upwards of 200 recurring client farms. The investment will also support more efficient methods of transporting equipment to farm calls, and educational outreach to enhance producer knowledge of critical veterinary services.

ACTION PLAN

Animal health threats, foodborne illnesses and complex trade barriers underscore the need for highly qualified food animal veterinarians; however, the growing shortage of veterinarians at both USDA and in rural America is alarming and has the potential to threaten the safety of our U.S. food supply chain. That is why today, Secretary Rollins took the first step to issue a Rural Veterinary Action Plan (PDF, 1.2 MB) that takes the following actions to tackle this challenge.

1. Enhance and Streamline Veterinary Grant Programs

Effective later this year, USDA will make changes to the Veterinary Medicine Loan Repayment Program and the Veterinary Services Grant Program to streamline applications to an online portal and will increase funding for these critical programs that have proven success rates.

2. Analyze Rural Veterinary Shortages to Better Understand the Need

To make informed policy decisions, federal and state governments need better data about the scope of the rural veterinary shortage, which is why the USDA Economic Research Service will study this issue and produce a report in mid 2026 to be used by USDA leadership and other policymakers seeking to address this crisis.

3. Recruit and Retain USDA Veterinarians

USDA has a shortage of veterinarians for over a decade. Rural posts, port inspections and export certification roles are particularly hard to staff, especially when the pay offered by private practices in urban and suburban areas is more competitive than government pay. To address this, USDA is pursuing strategies to make federal service more attractive to create a direct pipeline into public service for veterinarians. These steps represent an investment to ensure APHIS and FSIS have a mission critical veterinary workforce needed to safeguard animal health, public health and U.S. trade. Options under exploration include special pay rates for federal government veterinarians, increased tuition reimbursements to better align with private sector incentives, and potential implementation of a recruitment bonus for federal veterinarians. USDA seeks to partner with universities, state and local communities, farmers, and youth groups to recruit the best and brightest next generation of talent and bring more jobs to America’s countryside.

4. Catalog Federal Resources Available to Veterinarians for Starting a Practice

Opening a veterinary clinic in a rural area often requires significant capital to purchase or build the necessary facilities or equipment. For many recent graduates of veterinary school, this significant investment is difficult after incurring debt to pursue the higher education needed to become a veterinarian. To better educate veterinary schools and recent veterinary school graduates about programs available to help finance clinics, USDA will catalog relevant USDA programs including Rural Development programs such as the Business & Industry Loan Guarantees and the Community Facilities Program.

5. Work with and Listen to Stakeholders, including Veterinary Schools, to Understand the Barriers to Entry and Increase Recruitment from Rural Areas

A low percentage of veterinary school students come from rural areas, or express interest in serving rural backgrounds, and an even lower percentage of recent veterinary school graduates enter into production animal practice. These are concerning trends and only exacerbate the rural veterinary shortage. To further understand problems and solutions, USDA will hold listening sessions between now and Oct. 1, 2025, to hear from stakeholders to determine what additional actions can be taken to reverse these trends and recruit food animal veterinarians to USDA and rural areas.

These actions build on USDA’s commitment to ensuring rural America has access to quality veterinary care for large animals, critical to preventing the spread of diseases like new world screwworm and building upon our strong food safety inspection systems that protect American families and our food supply.