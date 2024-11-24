USDA extends application deadline for Organic Dairy Marketing Assistance until Dec. 13  

A grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture is supporting research into the relationship between skeletal muscle metabolism and ketosis, a metabolic disorder in dairy cows. Photo by Tom Campbell, Purdue Agricultural Communications

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is extending the application deadline for the Organic Dairy Marketing Assistance Program (ODMAP) 2024 to Dec.13, 2024. This extension gives organic dairy producers two additional weeks to apply for the program. Eligible producers include certified organic dairy operations that produce milk from cows, goats and sheep.

ODMAP 2024 helps mitigate market volatility, higher input and transportation costs, and unstable feed supply and prices that have created unique hardships in the organic dairy industry. Specifically, through ODMAP 2024, USDA’s Farm Service Agency is assisting organic dairy operations with projected marketing costs in 2024 calculated using their marketing costs in 2023.

“Extending the deadline for the Organic Dairy Marketing Assistance Program 2024 gives hardworking organic dairy producers additional time to request the support they need,” said FSA Administrator Zach Ducheneaux, “We will continue doing everything we can to keep the market for organic dairies sustainable as they weather challenges outside of their control.”

Dairy producers who participate in ODMAP 2024 will benefit from improvements to provisions outlined in the program. Specifically, ODMAP 2024 provides a payment rate increase to $1.68 per hundredweight (cwt.) compared to the previous $1.10 per cwt. Additionally, the production cap has increased to nine million pounds compared to the previous five million pounds.

HOW ODMAP 2024 WORKS

FSA is providing financial assistance for a producer’s projected marketing costs in 2024 based on their 2023 costs. ODMAP 2024 provides a one-time cost-share payment based on marketing costs on pounds of organic milk marketed in the 2023 calendar year or estimated 2024 marketing costs for organic dairy operations that have increased milk production.

ODMAP 2024 provides financial assistance that immediately supports certified organic dairy operations during 2024 keeping organic dairy operations sustainable until markets return to more normal conditions.

FSA is now accepting applications through Dec. 13. To apply, producers should contact FSA at their local USDA Service Center. To complete the ODMAP 2024 application, producers must certify pounds of 2023 milk production, show documentation of their organic certification and submit a completed application form.

Organic dairy operations are required to provide their USDA certification of organic status confirming operation as an organic dairy in 2024 and 2023 along with the certification of 2023 milk production or estimated 2024 milk production in hundredweight.

ODMAP 2024 complements other assistance available to dairy producers, including Dairy Margin Coverage, with more than $36 million in benefits paid for the 2024 program year to date. Learn more on the FSA Dairy Programs webpage .

To learn more about USDA programs, producers can contact their local USDA Service Center . Producers can also prepare maps for acreage reporting as well as manage farm loans and other programs by logging into their farmers.gov account . Producers without an account can sign up today at https://www.farmers.gov/account .

FSA helps America’s farmers, ranchers and forest landowners invest in, improve, protect and expand their agricultural operations through the delivery of agricultural programs for all Americans. FSA implements agricultural policy, administers credit and loan programs, and manages conservation, commodity, disaster recovery and marketing programs through a national network of state and county offices and locally elected county committees. For more information, visit fsa.usda.gov .