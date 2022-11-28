USDA extends comment period on Packers and Stockyards rule

The Agriculture Department last week extended the comment period for its proposed rule Inclusive Competition and Market Integrity Under the Packers and Stockyards Act for an additional 45 days through Jan. 17, 2023.

The proposed rule published in the Federal Register Oct. 3, with comments originally due on or before Dec. 2.

“While we appreciate the additional time to submit thorough comments, overall USDA should tap the brakes on this rulemaking effort,” said National Cattlemen’s Beef Association Senior Director of Government Affairs Tanner Beymer in a news release.

“This is a significant undertaking rooted in decades of legislative, regulatory and judicial history. Stakeholders must be afforded the opportunity to holistically evaluate the effects of both this rule and those which the department has suggested are forthcoming.”

USDA made the decision after Sens. Chris Coons, D-Del., and Roger Wicker, R-Miss. co-chairs of the Senate Chicken Caucus, led a coalition of senators to ask Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack in a letter to extend the comment period.

“The proposed rule entitled ‘Inclusive Competition and Market Integrity Under the Packers and Stockyards Act’ introduces novel regulatory concepts, which would have wide-ranging impacts on the contracting of poultry, cattle, and hogs. … It is appropriate that additional time is allotted to stakeholders and our constituents so that they may provide the most substantive comments possible,” wrote the senators.