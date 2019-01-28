USDA extends deadlines for many programs due to government shutdown
January 28, 2019
USDA's Farm Service Agency extended deadlines on many of its programs because of the government shutdown and the emergency nature of many of the programs. Below are updated deadlines:
Farm Programs
Market Facilitation Program
Deadline to apply extended to Feb. 14, 2019
Marketing Assistance Loans
If loan matured in December 2018, settlement date extended to Feb. 14, 2019
Peanut loans or Loan Deficiency Payments – loan availability date now Feb. 28, 2019
Emergency Conservation Program
Performance reporting due Feb. 14, 2019
Livestock Forage Disaster
2018 application for payment due Feb. 28, 2019
Emergency Assistance Livestock, Honey Bees, and Farm-raised Fish Program
Notice of loss due Feb. 14, 2019
Livestock Indemnity Program
Notice of loss due Feb. 14, 2019
Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program
Submitting 2019 application for coverage due Feb. 14, 2019
Notice of loss for 72-hour harvest and grazing (as applicable) due Feb. 14, 2019
Notice of loss for prevented planting and failed acres due Feb. 14, 2019
Applications for payment for 2018 covered losses due Feb. 14, 2019
Tree Assistance Program
Notice of loss due Feb. 14, 2019
Acreage Reporting
January reporting deadlines for Apples, Grapes and Peaches are extended to Feb. 14, 2019.
For inquiries related to these programs or any not listed above, please contact your local USDA Service Center.