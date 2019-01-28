USDA extends deadlines for many programs due to government shutdown

USDA's Farm Service Agency extended deadlines on many of its programs because of the government shutdown and the emergency nature of many of the programs. Below are updated deadlines:

Farm Programs

Market Facilitation Program

Deadline to apply extended to Feb. 14, 2019

Marketing Assistance Loans

If loan matured in December 2018, settlement date extended to Feb. 14, 2019

Peanut loans or Loan Deficiency Payments – loan availability date now Feb. 28, 2019

Emergency Conservation Program

Performance reporting due Feb. 14, 2019

Livestock Forage Disaster

2018 application for payment due Feb. 28, 2019

Emergency Assistance Livestock, Honey Bees, and Farm-raised Fish Program

Notice of loss due Feb. 14, 2019

Livestock Indemnity Program

Notice of loss due Feb. 14, 2019

Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program

Submitting 2019 application for coverage due Feb. 14, 2019

Notice of loss for 72-hour harvest and grazing (as applicable) due Feb. 14, 2019

Notice of loss for prevented planting and failed acres due Feb. 14, 2019

Applications for payment for 2018 covered losses due Feb. 14, 2019

Tree Assistance Program

Notice of loss due Feb. 14, 2019

Acreage Reporting

January reporting deadlines for Apples, Grapes and Peaches are extended to Feb. 14, 2019.

For inquiries related to these programs or any not listed above, please contact your local USDA Service Center.