USDA extends public comment period for proposed enhancements of animal disease traceability regulations

WASHINGTON — The United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service is extending the comment period on a proposal to strengthen animal disease traceability regulations. The extension will give the public an additional 30 days to prepare and submit comments.

On Jan. 18, 2023, APHIS announced its proposal to amend the animal disease traceability regulations and require electronic identification for interstate movement of certain cattle and bison. Under the proposed rule, official eartags must be visually and electronically readable for interstate movement of certain cattle and bison. It would also revise and clarify certain record requirements related to cattle. This includes requiring official identification device distribution records to be entered into a Tribal, state, or federal database, and making those records available to APHIS upon request.

APHIS is asking the public to provide comments on how this proposed rule would impact the regulated community. We are also seeking comments on ways that APHIS might assist with implementing these proposed changes.

Interested stakeholders may view the proposed rule and submit comments at https://www.regulations.gov/document/APHIS-2021-0020-0001 . All comments must be received by April 19, 2023.