USDA-FDA meetings on cell-cultured protein today and Wednesday

The Agriculture Department's Food Safety and Inspection Service and the Food and Drug Administration are hosting a long anticipated joint meeting today and Wednesday on what is commonly called cell-based meat but what the agencies call "cell cultured food products."

The event, formally titled the "Joint Public Meeting on the Use of Cell Culture Technology to Develop Products Derived from Livestock and Poultry," will "discuss the potential hazards, oversight considerations, and labeling of cell cultured food products derived from livestock and poultry tissue," according to a joint news release from the two agencies.

The meeting will be held in the Jefferson Auditorium in the South Building of the Agriculture Department from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

The emerging cell-based food industry and the meat industry are at odds over what roles USDA and FDA should play in regulating and possibly promoting the cell-based products.

The cell-based industry favors FDA regulation while the meat industry, which is generally unenthusiastic about the development of these products grown in a lab without animals, says USDA should be the regulator.

FSIS and FDA officials and industry representatives are scheduled to testify.