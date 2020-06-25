USDA, FDA note no danger of COVID-19 from food

After China said it wants guarantees that imported foods do not contain COVID-19, Agriculture Sonny Perdue and Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn issued a statement Thursday that there is no danger of contracting the coronavirus from food.

“The United States understands the concerns of consumers here domestically and around the world who want to know that producers, processors and regulators are taking every necessary precaution to prioritize food safety especially during these challenging times,” Perdue and Hahn said. “However, efforts by some countries to restrict global food exports related to COVID-19 transmission are not consistent with the known science of transmission.”

“There is no evidence that people can contract COVID-19 from food or from food packaging. The U.S. food safety system, overseen by our agencies, is the global leader in ensuring the safety of our food products, including product for export.”