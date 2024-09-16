USDA forecasts US corn production down, soybean, cotton production up

The average U.S. corn yield is forecast at 183.6 bushels per acre, up 0.5 bushel from last month’s forecast, and up 6.3 bushels from last year. File photo

Corn production is down, while soybean and cotton production is up from 2023, according to the Crop Production report issued Sept. 12 by USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Corn production is down 1% from last year, forecast at 15.2 billion bushels; soybean growers are expected to increase their production 10% from 2023, forecast at 4.59 billion bushels; cotton production is up 20% from 2023 at 14.5 million 480-pound bales.

As is done every year in September, planted and harvested acreage estimates for corn, cotton and soybeans were reviewed based on all available data, including the latest certified acreage data from the Farm Service Agency. As a result, area planted to corn is estimated at 90.7 million acres, unchanged from the previous estimate; area planted to soybeans is estimated at 87.1 million acres, unchanged from the previous estimate; and area planted to cotton is estimated at 11.2 million acres, up slightly from the previous estimate.

The average U.S. corn yield is forecast at 183.6 bushels per acre, up 0.5 bushel from last month’s forecast, and up 6.3 bushels from last year. NASS forecasts record high yields in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, New York, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Acres planted to corn, at 90.7 million, are down 4% from 2023. Area to be harvested for grain is forecast at 82.7 million acres, unchanged from last month, but 4% less than was harvested last year. As of Sept. 1, 65% of this year’s corn crop was reported in good or excellent condition, 12 percentage points above the same time last year.

Area for soybean harvest is forecast at 86.3 million acres, unchanged from last month, but 5% more than was harvested last year. Planted area for the nation, estimated at 87.1 million acres, is up 4% from last year. Soybean yields are expected to average 53.2 bushels per acre, unchanged from last month’s forecast, but up 2.6 bushels from 2023. If realized, the forecasted yields in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New York and Texas will be record highs.

NASS forecasts all cotton area to be harvested at 8.63 million acres, up slightly from last month’s forecast, and 34% more acres than were harvested last season. Yield is expected to average 807 pounds per harvested acre, down 33 pounds from last month’s forecast, and down 92 pounds from 2023. Area planted to all cotton is estimated at 11.2 million acres, up 9% from last year.

NASS surveyed more than 6,900 producers across the country and conducted objective yield surveys for corn and soybeans in preparation for this report.

The Crop Production report is published monthly and is available online at nass.usda.gov/Publications.