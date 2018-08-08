USDA forwards SNAP ABAWD rule to OMB amidst policy rumors

The Agriculture Department's Food and Nutrition Service has forwarded its proposed rule on changes to regulations for able-bodied adults without dependents to receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, to the White House Office of Management and Budget for analysis.

A posting on the OMB website that says the rule was received on Aug. 3 and is "under review."

Under current rules, able-bodied adults without dependents (ABAWDs) can get benefits only for restricted periods, but the states have the ability to waive the rules.

The House version of the farm bill would impose work requirements on all able-bodied adults who apply for SNAP benefits. The Senate version of the bill does not include work requirements, but has other provisions that would tighten up on management of SNAP.

The rule was forwarded amidst rumors that USDA is preparing changes to the SNAP program that would give political cover to House conservatives so they could vote for a farm bill conference report closer to the Senate version.

House Agriculture Committee Chairman Michael Conaway, R-Texas, has remained a vigorous advocate for the work requirements, and President Donald Trump tweeted last week that he favors the work requirements.

Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman Pat Roberts, R-Kan., and ranking member Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., have said that the Senate will not vote for a farm bill conference report that includes the House work requirements.