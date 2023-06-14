USDA funding available for Colorado River headwaters RCPP Project

Kremmling, Colo. — USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service announces funding availability for the Colorado River Headwaters Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP) Project thought its Environmental Quality Incentives Program. Activities to be funded include in-stream and in-farm practices within the project area, which spans along the Colorado River from the KB Ditch to Gore Canyon, and along the Blue River from below the Loback Ditch to the confluence of the Colorado River. Only projects within this geographic area are eligible for this round of funding and will be selected in accordance with EQIP rules and regulations and NRCS ranking criteria.

RCPP promotes coordination between NRCS and its partners to deliver conservation assistance to producers and landowners. NRCS provides assistance to producers through partnership agreements and through program contracts or easement agreements.

EQIP is a voluntary, conservation program administered by NRCS that can provide financial and technical assistance to install conservation practices that address natural resource concerns. The purpose of EQIP is to promote forest management, and environmental quality as compatible goals; to optimize environmental benefits; and to help farmers and ranchers meet federal, state, Tribal, and local environmental regulations.

This Program affords financial assistance through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program to implement conservation practices to address resource concerns identified in the RCPP partnership agreement. Interested participants must sign up between June 1, 2023, and July 1, 2023. Applications are accepted at USDA NRCS Kremmling Field Office, 106 South 2nd Street, Kremmling, CO 80459.