USDA invests $4.79M in rural broadband for Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Utilities Service Administrator Chad Rupe announced USDA has invested $4.79 million in high-speed broadband infrastructure that will create or improve rural e-Connectivity in the county of Sweetwater. This is one of many funding announcements in the first round of USDA’s ReConnect Pilot Program investments.

“Given Wyoming’s low population density, high-speed broadband infrastructure is critical to developing the rural economy,” said Rupe. “With ReConnect, we are making targeted and important investments in regions that need it the most – communities such as Farson, for example. Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, USDA is committed as a strong partner to rural communities in deploying this critical infrastructure, for we know when rural America prospers, all of America prospers.”

All West Communications Inc. of Wyoming and Utah, will use the grant to fund the construction of high-speed broadband infrastructure in southwest Wyoming. Using fiber-to-the-premise technology, the project is expected to provide services up to 1 gigabyte per second of data to two service areas that include nearly 320 rural households, 20 businesses, and 18 farms as well as schools in Farson and Granger, Wyo.