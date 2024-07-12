USDA invests $7.4M in Colorado meat and poultry processing

U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Colorado State Director Crestina M. Martinez announced today, July 12 that the Biden-Harris Administration is investing $7,445,528 in grants in Colorado through the Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program . These grants will strengthen American food supply chains, increase independent meat and poultry processing capacity, create more, new and better markets for producers and lower food costs.

“Rural America is the backbone of our economy and the source of vital food, natural resources and infrastructure, and when it thrives, so does the rest of the country. The investments made will create new jobs in rural Colorado; increase the local food supply chain; and, lower costs for hardworking small and mid-size farmers and ranchers and at the grocery store for all of us,” said Martinez.

The investments are part of USDA’s efforts to create a more competitive agricultural system, advance President Biden’s Investing in America Agenda, and support the administration’s Action Plan for a Fairer, More Competitive, and More Resilient Meat and Poultry Supply Chain , which dedicates resources to expand independent processing capacity. Together these actions help to lower food costs by spurring competition and strengthening supply chains.

The projects announced n Colorado are:

• Fitch Ranch Artisan Meat Co. LLC in Craig is receiving a $6,995,528 grant to help support the construction of a new facility adjacent to the existing one and dramatically expand Fitch Ranch’s processing capacity under USDA inspection while creating 65 new jobs. Located in rural northwestern Colorado, Fitch Ranch Artisan Meat Company partners with over 500 local producers to process and sell hogs, cattle, and lamb into local direct-to-consumer and wholesale markets.

• Simla Frozen Food Locker Co. LLC in Simla is receiving a $450,000 grant to build a new facility across the street from their existing facility in rural Colorado to expand their processing capacity. The company processes, beef, hogs, chicken, turkeys, lamb, goats and wild game. This project will allow the family-run business to receive USDA inspection and sell locally produced proteins into wholesale markets such as restaurants and grocery stores. The company expects to serve 160 additional producers and create four full-time jobs through this project.

USDA is partnering with the New Hampshire Community Loan Fund to provide more than $83 million in grants to 24 independent processors in 15 states under the Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program . Details on all of the awards are available online. Find out more at http://www.usda.gov/meat .

USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities, create jobs and the quality of life for millions of Americans in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural, tribal and high-poverty areas. To learn more about investment resources for rural areas, visit http://www.rd.usda.gov.co .