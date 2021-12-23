USDA invests in Wyoming’s Yoder Water Infrastructure

CASPER, Wyo. — U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced that USDA is investing $5.2 billion to build and improve critical rural infrastructure in 46 states and Puerto Rico. The investments reflect the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to Building a Better America by investing in rural communities and will help expand access to high-speed internet, clean water and reliable electricity in people’s homes and businesses across rural America.

“Infrastructure investments support the daily operations that keep our rural communities functioning and thriving,” said Wyoming Acting State Director Janice Blare. “The town of Yoder will now have a more reliable water supply and distribution system that will serve not only the residents, but also the various businesses and industries in the area.”

The town of Yoder recently received a $874,000 grant to replace water storage tanks, upgrade equipment and extend its water distribution system. The town will replace two old water tanks with one appropriately-sized elevated storage tank. In addition, upgrades will be made to older essential equipment, and water distribution mains will be extended to maintain water quality, pressure and flow. Improved water pressure and flow will also aid fire protection efforts. This project has been made possible by partnerships with the State Land Board, Goshen County Economic Development and the Wyoming Business Council.

This announcement follows the recent passage of President Biden’s historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and reflects the many ways USDA Rural Development’s programs are helping people, businesses and communities address critical infrastructure needs to help rural America build back better.

BACKGROUND

Vilsack highlighted 359 investments that USDA is making in seven programs designed to help people in rural areas access high-speed internet, clean water and dependable electric power. These programs include Community Connect Grants, Electric Infrastructure Loan and Loan Guarantee Program, Telecommunications Infrastructure Loans and Loan Guarantees, Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program, Water and Waste Disposal Loan Guarantees, Water and Waste Disposal Technical Assistance and Training Grants and Water and Waste Disposal Predevelopment Planning Grants.

The investments announced today will support rural infrastructure projects in Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming and Puerto Rico.