USDA invests nearly $1.8M to increase participation in CRP-Transition Incentives Program

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing almost $1.8 million in cooperative agreements with six partner organizations for outreach and technical assistance to promote awareness and understanding of the Conservation Reserve Program-Transition Incentives Program among agricultural communities. USDA’s Farm Service Agency offers the program as an important tool to help beginning, veteran and socially disadvantaged farmers access land, as well as keep agricultural lands in production. These partnerships build on other efforts by USDA to increase equity in program delivery and broaden the reach of its programs to underserved producers.

The Conservation Reserve Program-Transition Incentives Program provides assistance for landowners or operators to transition land expiring from the Conservation Reserve Program to a beginning, veteran or socially disadvantaged farmer or rancher for sustainable grazing or transition to crop production. The program pays owners or operators of land enrolled in an expiring Conservation Reserve Program contract up to two additional annual Conservation Reserve Program payments if they sell or lease their expiring Conservation Reserve Program land to an eligible non-family member. The producer gaining access or ownership to the land must return the land to production using sustainable grazing or crop production methods and be provided the opportunity to re-enroll some or all of the land into Conservation Reserve Program or enroll in the Natural Resource Conservation Service’s Conservation Stewardship Program or Environmental Quality Incentives Program. A beginning farmer or rancher is one who has farmed or ranched 10 years or less, and materially and substantially participates in the operation.

A socially disadvantaged farmer or rancher is a farmer or rancher who is a member of a group whose members have historically been subjected to racial or ethnic prejudice because of their identity as a member of that group without regard to their individual qualities. For this program, gender is not included among these groups. A veteran farmer or rancher is a person who served in the Armed Forces and who has obtained status as a veteran during the most recent 10-year period, or who has not operated a farm or ranch, or operated a farm or ranch for no more than 10 years.



CRP PROGRAMS

In addition to the outreach and technical assistance focused proposals, FSA prioritized project proposals that analyze the Conservation Reserve Program-Transition Incentives Program, building upon prior studies of barriers to Transition Incentives Program participation. These projects will provide recommendations for improving the program and the identification of best practices.

Kansas State University – This project will increase the use of the Conservation Reserve Program-Transition Incentives Program within the state of Kansas to provide land access opportunities to eligible Conservation Reserve Program-Transition Incentives Program producers. The project will provide six educational conferences in areas where Conservation Reserve Program acres will be eligible for the Conservation Reserve Program-Transition Incentives Program. In addition, a Land-Link program will be specifically marketed to Conservation Reserve Program-Transition Incentives Program eligible landowners to provide a network for potential matches with land-seekers. The project will also offer technical assistance to landowners/operators and beginning, socially disadvantaged, and veteran farmers to facilitate transition discussions and evaluate financially feasible options of transition.

Trustees of Indiana University – The project will build a clearer national understanding of the Transition Incentives Program’s social and agro-ecological effects on the ground, and opportunities to dissolve barriers to participation for underserved farmers and farmers interested in ecologically sustainable farming practices. The project will focus on 18 priority Transition Incentives Program states: Alabama, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia and Washington. The project will look at who participates in the Transition Incentives Program, what takes place on Transition Incentives Program land, how lands convert from the Conservation Reserve Program to production, and how the Transition Incentives Program affects participating farmers’ and ranchers’ entry into — and success in — agriculture. It will also clarify impediments to the Transition Incentives Program in places where the Conservation Reserve Program is prevalent, and opportunities to dissolve those impediments, by learning directly from farmers who do not participate in the Transition Incentives Program.

Federally recognized Indian tribal organizations, state governments, local governments, nonprofit organizations, and institutions of higher education were eligible to submit proposals for cooperative agreements.

Landowners enrolled in the Conservation Reserve Program are encouraged to contact FSA through their local USDA Service Center to learn more about the Conservation Reserve Program -Transition Incentives Program. Beginning, veteran and socially disadvantaged producers interested in learning more about the Conservation Reserve Program-Transition Incentives Program or other resources to help them start or grow their farm operation are also encouraged to contact FSA at their local USDA Service Center .