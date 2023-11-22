USDA invests nearly $145,000 to help Wyoming rural businesses, ag producers lower energy costs

CASPER, Wyo. — U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Wyoming State Director Glenn Pauley recently announced that USDA is awarding nearly $145,000 in grants to help five Wyoming agricultural producers and rural small business owners make energy efficiency improvements and renewable energy investments to lower energy costs, generate new income and strengthen the resiliency of their operations.

The Department is awarding the grants through the Rural Energy for America Program , made possible by the Inflation Reduction Act .

“Wyoming business owners and ag producers have a unique opportunity to lower their energy costs through the Inflation Reduction Act,” Pauley said. “We’ve seen a lot of interest recently in the Rural Energy for America Program, and I hope to see even more IRA funding make its way to Wyoming. This historic funding will make a lasting impact for future generations.”

The investments are helping to rebuild the nation’s infrastructure and build a clean-energy economy that will make rural communities more resilient.

Wyoming projects include:

The Buffalo KOA Journey Campground (dba Cali Boy & Miss Girl LLC) in Buffalo will install 21 energy-efficient doors and windows in its main building. The upgrades will save the business approximately 45 percent of current energy use.

Heartland Kubota LLC in Sheridan will purchase and install a 25 kilowatt (kW) rooftop mounted solar renewable energy system. The project will realize $689 annually in savings and will save 35,000 kilowatt hour (kWh) of electricity per year, which is enough electricity to power three homes.

Lorenz Ranch Inc., a working cattle ranch near Cheyenne, will purchase and install a 19.44 kW rooftop mounted solar renewable energy system. This project will realize $3,688 annually in savings and will save 30,734 kWh of electricity annually.

Ryan Ranches Inc., a working cattle ranch located near Saratoga, will purchase and install a 21.6 kW rooftop mounted solar renewable energy system. The project will realize $3,453 in annual savings and will replace 28,776 kWh of electricity per year, which is 98 percent of its current use and enough electricity to power two homes.

WYOIT LLC, a business that supplies information technology (IT) services in Cheyenne, will purchase and install photovoltaic (PV) solar panels. The solar installation will generate approximately 41,360 kWh annually.

The department continues to accept REAP applications and will hold funding competitions quarterly through Sept. 30, 2024. The funding includes $144.5 million for underutilized renewable energy technologies. For additional information on application deadlines and submission details, see page 19239 of the March 31 Federal Register at https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2023-03-31/pdf/2023-06376.pdf .