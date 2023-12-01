USDA invites ag producers to respond online to the 2023 Irrigation and Water Management Survey

The USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service mailed survey codes to a selected sample of irrigators across the 50 states with an invitation to respond online to the 2023 Irrigation and Water Management Survey.

The survey is a special study to the 2022 Census of Agriculture and provides the only comprehensive dataset of irrigation activities and water use across American farms, ranches and horticultural operations. Producer input through this survey will aid USDA’s efforts to promote efficient irrigation practices and long-term sustainability of water resources across the United States.

The survey will be mailed in phases, with paper questionnaires following in January. Producers need only to respond once, whether securely online or by mail. The online option offers time-saving features ideal for busy producers. All responses are due Feb. 15, 2024.

“Water is arguably the most important resource for agriculture and horticulture operations,” said NASS Administrator Hubert Hamer. “This survey is an opportunity to provide data that will influence policy decisions that have a tremendous impact on the industry for years to come.”

Responding is more convenient than ever due to the USDA NASS Online Respondent Portal at http://www.agcounts.usda.gov where producers can view and complete NASS surveys, view historical reports, and access other resources.

“I strongly encourage all farmers, no matter how large or small their operation, to promptly complete and return their questionnaire. This is your opportunity to share your voice, uplift the value and showcase the uniqueness of American agriculture,” said Administrator Hamer.

Responding to the 2023 Irrigation and Water Management Survey is required by law under Title 7 USC 2204(g) Public Law 105-113. The same law requires NASS to keep all information confidential, to use the data for statistical purposes only, and to publish in aggregate form to prevent disclosing the identity of any individual producer or farm operation. NASS will release the data on Nov. 14, 2024, at http://www.nass.usda.gov .

To learn more, visit http://www.nass.usda.gov/agcensus . On the website, producers and other data users can access frequently asked questions, past ag census data, other special study information, and more. For highlights of these and the latest information, follow NASS on X @usda_nass.