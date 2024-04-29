USDA issues final ‘determination’ salmonella is adulterant in stuffed chicken

In an interview, Sandra Eskin, the agriculture deputy undersecretary for food safety, said the final determination is “an important initiative to improve public health,” and that another proposed rule on salmonella in all poultry products is in the hands of the Office of Management and Budget.

Eskin said she hopes OMB will approve that proposed rule in the next months and that FSIS can issue it. But that rule will be proposed, which means there will be a comment period.

The stuffed chicken products “have been problematic because we have had 14 outbreaks linked to them since 1998,” Eskin said. “The way these products are packaged it looks cooked and it is not. It is a raw product.”

Eskin said FSIS had “worked with the companies and tried to improve labeling but that has not worked out.”

Eskin noted that a “determination doesn’t have the same requirements as a rule,” but from FSIS’s perspective is the same. She noted that a final determination is a final action. There will be a 12-month implementation and after that, a sampling and testing protocol, she said.

Eskin acknowledged that USDA is trying to issue final rules before the 60-day period that allows the next Congress 60 days to review rules issued near the end of the last Congress. That date is May 24, according to a post by the Covington law firm.

Eskin said OMB is focused on final rules, which is one reason it has not completed its review of the broader proposed rule on salmonella in poultry products. Eskin also said it is important to follow all procedures carefully so that FSIS rules are not overruled in the courts.

Consumer groups praised the rule, while the National Chicken Council said it sets a dangerous precedent.