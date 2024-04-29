USDA issues final ‘determination’ salmonella is adulterant in stuffed chicken
|The Agriculture Department’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced its final determination to declare salmonella an adulterant in raw breaded stuffed chicken products, Chicken Cordon Bleu or Chicken Kyiv when they exceed a specific threshold (1 colony forming unit (CFU) per gram or higher) for salmonella contamination.
This final determination is part of FSIS’ broader efforts to reduce salmonella illnesses associated with the raw poultry supply in the United States. FSIS intends to address salmonella contamination in other raw poultry products later this year.
“Under President Biden’s leadership, USDA is taking significant steps toward keeping American consumers safe from foodborne illness,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.
“This final determination marks the first time that salmonella is being declared an adulterant in a class of raw poultry products. This policy change is important because it will allow us to stop the sale of these products when we find levels of salmonella contamination that could make people sick.”
|In an interview, Sandra Eskin, the agriculture deputy undersecretary for food safety, said the final determination is “an important initiative to improve public health,” and that another proposed rule on salmonella in all poultry products is in the hands of the Office of Management and Budget.
Eskin said she hopes OMB will approve that proposed rule in the next months and that FSIS can issue it. But that rule will be proposed, which means there will be a comment period.
The stuffed chicken products “have been problematic because we have had 14 outbreaks linked to them since 1998,” Eskin said. “The way these products are packaged it looks cooked and it is not. It is a raw product.”
Eskin said FSIS had “worked with the companies and tried to improve labeling but that has not worked out.”
Eskin noted that a “determination doesn’t have the same requirements as a rule,” but from FSIS’s perspective is the same. She noted that a final determination is a final action. There will be a 12-month implementation and after that, a sampling and testing protocol, she said.
Eskin acknowledged that USDA is trying to issue final rules before the 60-day period that allows the next Congress 60 days to review rules issued near the end of the last Congress. That date is May 24, according to a post by the Covington law firm.
Eskin said OMB is focused on final rules, which is one reason it has not completed its review of the broader proposed rule on salmonella in poultry products. Eskin also said it is important to follow all procedures carefully so that FSIS rules are not overruled in the courts.
Consumer groups praised the rule, while the National Chicken Council said it sets a dangerous precedent.
|Consumer Reports applauded the USDA for “issuing a final rule that declares salmonella an adulterant in breaded stuffed raw chicken products at low levels so that the agency can more effectively respond to foodborne illness outbreaks.
“CR praised the rule as an important first step needed to address widespread salmonella contamination and is encouraging the agency to adopt additional measures to protect the public from the dangerous bacteria in other chicken products.”
Salmonella contamination in poultry sickens hundreds of thousands of Americans every year,” said Brian Ronholm, director of food policy for Consumer Reports.
“The USDA’s new rule on salmonella in breaded and raw chicken products is a historic development in the effort to reduce salmonella illness rates. This rule should represent just the beginning and will hopefully lead to additional efforts to address salmonella contamination in other poultry products.”
|Center for Science in the Public Interest Director of Regulatory Affairs Sarah Sorscher said the rule “represents the first critical step in a new approach to tackling this bacterium that has promise to finally bend this disease curve downward.”
“A relatively niche segment of the industry — poultry products that come breaded and stuffed, such as Chicken Cordon Bleu or Chicken Kyiv — is fraught with greater risk for consumers and accounts for a disproportionate share of Salmonella illnesses. It represents just 0.15% of the marketplace but accounts for 5% of all chicken-related outbreaks between 1998 and 2020.”
“At least for this category of products, the agency will treat salmonella in poultry as an adulterant, the way it now treats E. coli O157:H7 as an adulterant in beef,” Sorscher explained.
“That move for beef, implemented in the 1990s, was successful in dramatically curbing deadly outbreaks of that strain of E. coli in ground beef. The move makes sense for these particularly risky products and lays the groundwork for additional efforts to make all poultry products safer.
“We look forward to the rule being implemented. But, even more so, we look forward to USDA’s new salmonella strategy reaching the vast majority of the poultry section in the supermarket,” Sorscher said.
|National Chicken Council President Mike Brown said, “NCC is gravely concerned that the precedent set by this abrupt shift in longstanding policy has the potential to shutter processing plants, cost jobs, and take safe food and convenient products off shelves.”
“We’re also surprised by FSIS’s victory lap here when the agency has no idea if this will move the needle on public health,” he said.
Brown said NCC estimates that on an annual basis, over 200 million servings of this product will be lost, 500-1,000 people will lose their jobs, and the annual cost to industry is significantly higher than USDA’s estimates. It is likely that this proposal would drive smaller producers of this product out of business entirely, he said.
“USDA has devoted untold amounts of time, effort and taxpayer dollars — and is willing to drive up grocery store prices for consumers and impose millions of dollars of costs on American businesses — all to develop a policy intended to reduce foodborne illness outbreaks for a product that hasn’t even been associated with an outbreak in three years and that has been associated with only one outbreak in the past nine years,” Brown said.
