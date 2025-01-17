USDA issues final rule on milk marketing order amendments, not everyone is on board

The Agriculture Department’s Agricultural Marketing Service on Thursday announced a final rule amending the uniform pricing formulas applicable in all 11 federal milk marketing orders (FMMOs).

The rule will be published in the Federal Register today, Jan. 17.

A total of 128 comments were received, analysis of which was included in a final decision that was issued on Nov. 12, 2024, and published in the Federal Register on Dec. 2, 2024.

Following publication of the final decision, AMS administered and oversaw 11 referenda whereby producers whose milk was pooled on an FMMO in the selected representative month of January 2024 had the opportunity to vote in favor of or opposition to the FMMOs proposed to be amended, USDA said.

The rule will be effective June 1, 2025, for all changes, except for changes to the skim milk composition factors. The amendments to skim milk composition factors will be implemented Dec. 1, 2025.

These changes will apply to milk marketed on and after these dates, as applicable, and those changes will be reflected in both the advanced prices and pricing factors released before the start of the month and the class and component prices announced after the close of the month.

AMS detailed the contents of the rule in a news release.

National Milk Producers Federation President and CEO Gregg Doud said, “This final plan will provide a firmer footing and fairer milk pricing, which will help the dairy industry thrive for years to come. We appreciate the monumental contributions across government and the dairy industry that made this happen. The industry, and all dairy consumers, owe all of you a debt of gratitude.”

The plan is closely aligned with the principles of NMPF’s member-led recommendations, a process that began nearly four years ago.

International Dairy Foods Association President and CEO Michael Dykes said, “The reforms included in today’s USDA announcement include important updates to elements of the FMMO system, including much-needed changes to ‘make allowances.’ “

“While the USDA process did not address all issues within the supply chain, particularly for Class I and organic milk processors, IDFA is optimistic that this process has laid the groundwork for a unified and forward-looking dairy industry and we are grateful to our members who provided testimony and engaged in this process over the past two-plus years,” Dykes said.

But Organic Valley Vice President of Government and Industry Affairs, Adam Warthesen said, “These FMMO changes are without a doubt, a grave development for the organic milk segment. They make an unfair mandated milk pricing regulation demonstrably worse. As a result, the organic dairy industry is exploring all options to remedy this reality.”

“The changes to the FMMO system continue to regulate organic milk as if it were conventional milk and fail to recognize that organic milk is legally different and has vastly different experiences in the market,” Warthesen said, “The result is a significant transfer of organic milk value to conventional producers who do not make a drop of organic milk.

“To make matters worse, USDA’s final rule increases costs for all fluid milk products. This class of dairy is already under immense pressure, and since most organic milk produced is sold in fluid products, the final rule will substantially increase the FMMO costs borne by organic participants without providing any benefit.

“The FMMO regulations have never been squared with the USDA organic regulations and organic market experience — this has cost organic dairy and their consumers untold sums over the last 30 years.

“Thousands of family farm organic dairy farmers lost with these changes to the FMMO system, a disheartening outcome given the broader context that the United States over the last four years saw at least 400 organic dairy farms exit the industry,” Warthesen said.

American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall said in a news release, “We’re grateful that USDA listened to not only our calls but also calls from the broader dairy industry to switch back to the ‘higher of’ Class I milk formula, increase Class I differentials, improve cheese price discovery and update milk composition factors.”

“However, the positive changes that will come as a result of these reforms will not be uniform for dairy farmers across the country and will be greatly offset by large, unjustified increases in make allowances.”

Farm Bureau, Duvall advocated “for a mandatory, audited survey of milk processing costs that are used to help establish make allowances.”

“USDA instead bases make allowances on an unscientific, voluntary survey that allows processors to opt out, skewing the results in a direction that results in lower milk prices for farmers,” Duvall said.

“In fact, AFBF analysis has shown that changing the make allowance without a mandatory, audited survey could lead to unjust penalties for dairy farmers, which directly defies the intended purpose of the FMMO system.

“All 11 orders approved the final decision with the required two-thirds majority. Under USDA’s interpretation of the amendment process, a ‘no’ vote would have eliminated all existing milk pricing regulations in an order, leaving farmers with a stark choice between losing federal order protections or accepting the proposed changes.

“The FMMO system relies on fairness and transparency, and without a mandatory, audited survey of processing costs, dairy farmers’ checks will be reduced based on flawed and incomplete data,” Duvall said.

“We now call on Congress to help restore the balance of fairness in the federal order system. Legislation can and should direct USDA to collect a more accurate survey of processing costs, which will level the playing field for all.”