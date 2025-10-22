USDA issues statement on beef

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Amid the controversy surrounding President Trump’s statement that the United States may import more beef from Argentina to lower beef prices, an Agriculture Department spokesperson said Tuesday:

“President Trump and his cabinet are working every day to lower prices for consumers. While prices for other proteins such as eggs, pork and chicken have declined in recent months, beef prices remain elevated. This is due to the perfect storm of sustained increase in consumer demand for beef coupled with a prolonged decrease in the supply of live cattle. Building back the herd will take time, but Secretary Rollins is committed to reduce risk for cattle producers, deliver robust disaster relief to cattle country, and support new and beginning ranchers across the country. These actions, coupled with President Trump’s work to secure lasting markets for beef producers abroad, sends a strong message to American cattle producers — raise more beef and rebuild the herd.”

The statement came as Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., criticized the proposal in a statement on X.

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller said in a news release, “I welcome USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins’ statement today following my call to prioritize America’s beef production. I also thank President Trump for swiftly considering these common-sense solutions to lower beef prices while putting America’s ranchers first.

“After years of record input costs and massive industry consolidation, our nation’s cattle herd has fallen to historic lows. This is a root cause driving prices higher for consumers and putting immense strain on producers.

“I have full confidence that President Trump will make the right calls to both lower beef prices for American families and strengthen the ranchers who feed this great nation.”