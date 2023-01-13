￼USDA Kansas Farm Service Agency accepting CRP offers to restore Playa Wetlands

MANHATTAN, Kan — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency is accepting Conservation Reserve Program offers to participate in the Kansas Nebraska Oklahoma Migratory Birds, Butterflies, and Pollinators State Acres for Wildlife Enhancement (SAFE) project. FSA is currently accepting offers, and qualifying farmers and landowners have until Feb. 17, 2023 to submit an initial offer, with final offers due March 17, 2023.

“Through unique partner opportunities like this, SAFE helps restore vital habitat in order to meet high-priority state wildlife conservation goals,” said FSA Kansas State Executive Director Dennis McKinney. “In addition to supporting key species like our state bird, the Western Meadowlark, and the Monarch Butterfly, this SAFE project will provide habitat for other wildlife, including deer, game birds, waterfowl, and pollinators that have significant social and economic value.”

The following 28 counties in Kansas are eligible for the SAFE project: Cheyenne, Clark, Finney, Ford, Grove, Graham, Grant, Gray, Greeley, Hamilton, Haskell, Hodgeman, Kearny, Lane, Logan, Meade, Morton, Ness, Rawlins, Scott, Seward, Sheridan, Sherman, Stanton, Stevens, Thomas, Wallace, and Wichita. Additional counties in Nebraska and Oklahoma are also eligible.

FSA partners with states to conduct CRP SAFE projects that give qualifying landowners and agricultural producers an opportunity to participate in CRP with an emphasis on establishing wildlife habitat. This tri-state SAFE project is designed to improve habitat for migrating birds and beneficial insects by restoring playa wetlands. Playas are shallow depressions that fill with water after rainstorms which provides critical habitat for migratory birds and other wildlife while also recharging the underlying aquifer.

This project uses a competitive bid process that allows landowners to submit an offer with an annual rental payment they are willing to accept to enroll in CRP. Contracts are for periods of 10-15 years. Minimum offer size is two acres and offers must be in the project area.

Producers who are interested in learning more about this SAFE project are encouraged to call their County FSA Office .