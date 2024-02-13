USDA launches Climate Corps initiative

The Agriculture Department on Monday announced its participation in President Biden’s American Climate Corps initiative, a program “to provide technical training and career pathway opportunities for young people, helping them deliver economic benefits through climate-smart agriculture solutions for farmers and ranchers across the country, now and in the future.”

The Working Lands Climate Corps, in its first cohort, will aim to create service opportunities for more than 100 young people, Agriculture Deputy Secretary Xochitl Torres Small announced at the National Association of Conservation Districts meeting in San Diego.

USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service is working in partnership with NACD, AmeriCorps, The Corps Network in this effort, Torres Small said.

“From the Heartland to the coasts, President Biden’s American Climate Corps is mobilizing the next generation of Americans to tackle the climate crisis while putting young people on pathways to good-paying careers,” said Ali Zaidi, President Biden’s national climate adviser, who joined Torres Small on the call.

“Born amid the Dust Bowl crisis of the 1930s, the Civilian Conservation Corps revitalized farmlands across the nation. Today, farmers are facing new a threat — climate change and droughts,” said Michael Smith, CEO, AmeriCorps, who also joined the call.

“With equity at its core, President Biden’s American Climate Corps is addressing this new crisis by training a new generation for good-paying jobs in climate resilience and clean energy.”

Mary Ellen Sprenkel, president and CEO of The Corps Network, said in the release, “Engaging young adults in this work through a corps model offers a way to expand the reach of NRCS, train future workers in climate-smart agriculture practices, and develop a new generation of climate and community leaders.”

“Conservation Districts have a long history of partnership with the USDA and original Civilian Conservation Corps that dates back to the Dust Bowl era,” said National Association of Conservation Districts President Kim LaFleur.

“The new Working Lands Conservation Corps allows us to renew and strengthen this partnership, while offering important conservation career developmental opportunities to young adults across the country. We are thrilled to provide training that will support the voluntary, locally led conservation delivery system and supplement ‘boots on ground’ training programs.”

The Corps Network, National Association of Conservation Districts, AmeriCorps, and USDA will hold webinars on Feb. 15 at 2 p.m. ET and Feb. 20 at 11 a.m. ET to provide additional information for organizations interested in applying.