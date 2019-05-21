USDA makes $40 million available for wetlands, cites Midwest floods

The Agriculture Department’s Natural Resources Conservation Service announced that it is inviting proposals for $40 million in technical and financial assistance to help eligible conservation partners voluntarily protect, restore and enhance critical wetlands on agricultural lands.

“These locally led partnerships are instrumental in achieving greater wetland acreage and maximizing their benefits to farmers, ranchers and the local communities where wetlands exist,” said NRCS Chief Matthew Lohr.

“For example, we see this program as important to helping communities respond to natural disasters, such as the floods in the Midwest. These partnerships can help with addressing croplands that flood frequently and water storage.”

Funding will be provided through the Wetland Reserve Enhancement Partnership, part of the Agricultural Conservation Easement Program, a farm bill conservation program.