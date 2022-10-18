USDA makes payments to underserved farmers

“The USDA is to be commended for its integrity in moving forward with the promised relief for distressed borrowers in the IRA. The implementation is broad-based enough to correct the disequilibrium in the farm credit system and with prescriptive remedies moving forward. We hope that distressed farmers and their rural communities will at last experience a breath of relief,” said North Carolina Association of Black Lawyers Land Loss Prevention Project Executive Director Savi Horne, who is also a Rural Coalition board member.Farm Credit Council President and CEO Todd Van Hoose said, “Farm Credit welcomes the details shared by Secretary Vilsack today. As active partners with USDA on FSA guaranteed loans, Farm Credit lenders will work closely with USDA and FSA to ensure this debt relief provides the intended assistance to distressed borrowers.”Ricardo Salvador, senior scientist and director of the Food and Environment Program at the Union of Concerned Scientists, said, “The Biden administration has made it a priority to address the history of injustices, discrimination and barriers in agriculture. Providing debt relief for at-risk producers and underserved farmers and ranchers facing financial distress in a timely manner is a key first step, and we commend USDA for its quick action.“More than 100,000 farmers and ranchers depend on direct or guaranteed USDA loans. Nearly a third of these farmers and ranchers are at significant risk of bankruptcy, foreclosure and loss of land or other assets due to the unfavorable economics of agriculture. This significant action from USDA ensures that these farmers can continue farming.“Previous efforts to get debt relief to distressed farmers have been stymied by legal action. The debt relief program included in the Inflation Reduction Act is a pragmatic approach to ensuring that those most in need of relief receive it quickly,” Salvador concluded.