USDA, NFU sign MOU to address FSA staffing levels

National Farmers Union President Rob Larew and USDA Farm Service Agency Administrator Zach Ducheneaux sign a memorandum of understanding enabling the NFU to help address staffing levels at FSA county offices. Photo courtesy National Farmers Union

Staffing

The Agriculture Department and the National Farmers Union on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding for the NFU to help address staffing levels in the Farm Service Agency county offices.

USDA Farm Service Agency Administrator Zach Ducheneaux and National Farmers Union President Rob Larew signed the MOU on the stage of the Jefferson Auditorium in USDA’s South Building during a USDA briefing for about 300 Farmers Union members in Washington on a fly-in.

Under this MOU, NFU will provide a platform for farmers to share their concerns and ideas for improvement in FSA county offices. USDA will use this feedback to address staffing levels and strengthen and bolster customer service.

At the briefing, when NFU members complained about some county offices being understaffed, Ducheneaux said “there is a tension” between FSA’s “ability to keep staff in the countryside and the level of appropriations Congress provides for staff salaries.”

Ducheneaux said he has tried to explain to Congress that providing the money for county office salaries is “an investment” in keeping farmers on the land.

He also told NFU members that he wished USDA provided a record of each interaction of a county office employee with a farmer, but since it does not, each farmer should send the county office employee an email with a summary of what he or she understood from the interaction.