USDA: No additional imports of specialty sugars

The Agriculture Department announced today that there will be “no additional imports of specialty sugars beyond what U.S. international obligations dictate.”

USDA said the decision is “in alignment with [Agriculture] Secretary [Brooke] Rollins’ Farmers First policies.”

“Production agriculture has seen devastating impacts from natural disasters, Biden-era policies, and extraordinary increases to cost of production,” Agriculture Deputy Secretary Stephen Vaden said in a news release. “Worse, a trade landscape that, over the last four years, favored foreign competitors over America’s farmers, ranchers and producers, [led] to what is projected to be the largest agricultural trade deficit on record. President Trump’s America First approach is tipping the scales back in favor of American agriculture. Although sugar policy is uniquely designed to protect sugar farmers from the dumping of heavily subsidized foreign sugar, those farmers are not immune from the same distress facing other agricultural producers. Over the last 20 years, sugar imports have more than doubled and producers have lost 15% of the U.S. sugar market to imports, leading to closures of mills and processors — economic and financial losses that impact farmers, rural communities, and consumers. This decision begins to right the ship.”

The American Sugar Alliance, which represents cane and beet growers, said on X: “Thank you @Potus, @SecRollins, and @DepSecVaden for always putting America’s farmers first! The decision to not import additional specialty sugars duty-free, above the amounts required by our trade agreements, will prevent these foreign imports from undercutting American sugar production. America’s sugarbeet and sugarcane farmers and workers are essential to preserving a vital American-made supply of sugar and we are grateful for @USDA’s continued engagement on this important issue.”

The Sweetener Users Association did not respond immediately to a request for comment.