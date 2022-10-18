USDA official urges poultry industry to submit data on salmonella

Ashley Peterson, National Chicken Council senior vice president of scientific and regulatory affairs, said, “The agency is formulating regulatory policies and drawing conclusions before gathering data, much less analyzing it. This isn’t science – it’s speculation. We continue to be disappointed that the agency has failed to use science and research to drive its regulatory policies.”NCC continues to emphasize that the problem may be in the food preparation stage.“While salmonella prevalence continues to decline, there is still the possibility of illness if a raw product is improperly handled or cooked. Increased consumer education about proper handling and cooking of raw meat must be part of any framework moving forward,” Peterson added. “Proper handling and cooking of poultry is the last step – not the first – that will help eliminate any risk of foodborne illness. All bacteria potentially found on raw chicken, regardless of strain, are fully destroyed by handling the product properly and cooking it to an internal temperature of 165 degrees.”The National Turkey Federation said, “As FSIS and industry look towards comprehensive strategies to advance this priority, it is imperative that the best science drive food safety policy. The salmonella framework released today is a starting point and should be the topic of robust debate and discussion among stakeholders.”In a statement included in the USDA news release, Angie Siemens, vice president for food safety, quality and regulatory at Cargill, said, “In alignment with our strong commitment to food safety, Cargill supports the need to develop a public health risk-based approach to assist in meeting the Healthy People 2030 salmonella targets. We look forward to reviewing the FSIS salmonella framework and engaging in a robust dialogue on this issue.”Amanda Craten, board member of STOP Foodborne Illness, said in the news release, “This is a historic first step toward final product standards that are science-based, risk-based, enforceable, and effective at protecting our vulnerable loved ones. As a parent of a child who suffered from salmonella illness and is left with permanent injury, I have advocated and engaged in the process to modernize poultry standards to ensure no child has to experience the devastation of a preventable, virulent salmonella illness. I’m thankful that USDA is making the prevention of illnesses like my son Noah’s a priority.”